Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,255 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enel Americas worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Americas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Enel Americas by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Enel Americas stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. Enel Americas SA has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

