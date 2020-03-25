Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,023 at Peel Hunt

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,017 ($13.38) to GBX 1,023 ($13.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Energean Oil & Gas stock traded up GBX 82 ($1.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 538 ($7.08). The stock had a trading volume of 410,559 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.83 million and a P/E ratio of 76.86. Energean Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 303 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 608.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 837.98.

In related news, insider Robert Peck acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £8,470 ($11,141.80). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £482,300 ($634,438.31). Insiders acquired 221,466 shares of company stock valued at $167,704,918 over the last ninety days.

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

