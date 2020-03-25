Enigma (ENG) Price Up 22% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $701,276.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001566 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, ABCC, Huobi and GOPAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.01021076 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000833 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Mercatox, OKEx, Binance, Hotbit, Tidex, AirSwap, Liqui, Huobi, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

