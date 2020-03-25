eosDAC Market Capitalization Reaches $2.29 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 53.1% lower against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $24,607.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, OTCBTC, Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Bibox, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

