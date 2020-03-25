EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.05. The company had a trading volume of 341,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,846. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.11. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

