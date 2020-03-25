Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equifax by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 562.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Equifax by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,297 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Equifax by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 542,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,950,000 after purchasing an additional 105,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

