Equitable Trust Co. Buys 933 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after acquiring an additional 275,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,208,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $450.26. The company had a trading volume of 376,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $518.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.