Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $547,821,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $316,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,137,000 after acquiring an additional 308,023 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 818,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,175. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,867,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.81.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.