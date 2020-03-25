Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 285,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,000. Truist Financial makes up 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $9,767,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,593,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. 528,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460,898. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

