Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,553,000 after purchasing an additional 600,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

