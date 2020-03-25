Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,830,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.51. 1,481,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,486,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

