Equitable Trust Co. Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,785,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded up $22.85 on Wednesday, hitting $452.85. 1,503,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,836. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.11.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.