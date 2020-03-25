Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 783.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.42 per share, with a total value of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 403,088 shares valued at $69,427,979. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.21, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average of $163.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

