Equitable Trust Co. Has $5.64 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 7.65% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LFEQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,960. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

