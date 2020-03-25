Equitable Trust Co. Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.68.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,072,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,792. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.