Equitable Trust Co. Has $9.80 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 746.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $132.95. 374,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,156. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

