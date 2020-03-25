Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries makes up 1.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.33% of Armstrong World Industries worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWI. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. 76,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

