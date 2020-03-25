Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,690 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. 1,565,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.47.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

