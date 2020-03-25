Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stake in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $8.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 67,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,150. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

