Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 355.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

DG stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.67. The company had a trading volume of 829,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,949. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

