Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 5,792 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after buying an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

