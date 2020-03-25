Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises approximately 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 241,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,181,311,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,891,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,437,000 after purchasing an additional 148,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,150. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

