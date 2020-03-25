Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,931.73.

Shares of BKNG traded up $95.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,355.20. The company had a trading volume of 257,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,682.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,907.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 76.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.