Equitable Trust Co. Sells 5,061 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,151. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

