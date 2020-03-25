Equitable Trust Co. Sells 6,187 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,354,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,923,904. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $422.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

