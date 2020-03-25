Equitable Trust Co. Takes $3.62 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after purchasing an additional 275,613 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.48.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.19. 1,202,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

