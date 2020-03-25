Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Sunday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

