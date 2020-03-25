Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 25th (ALB, AXTA, CE, CTVA, EMN, FMC, HUN, LTHM, LYB, OLN)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 25th:

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

