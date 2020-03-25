Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,449 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

