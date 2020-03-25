Essentia Achieves Market Capitalization of $147,402.36 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX and BitForex. Essentia has a total market cap of $147,402.36 and approximately $14,379.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.84 or 0.04067540 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012796 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003494 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

