Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $12.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 603,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.