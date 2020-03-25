Ether Kingdoms Token Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $16,026.05 and approximately $10,690.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.04188906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00064949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036818 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012001 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,230,205 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

