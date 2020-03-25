Etherparty (FUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $51,147.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02594205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

