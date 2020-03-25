Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2,058.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,948 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of Etsy worth $25,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 1,696.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $53,496,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $66,539,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.99.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,981,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

