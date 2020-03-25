EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $121,256.91

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $121,256.91 and $4,561.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000625 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001339 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,990,942 coins and its circulating supply is 33,026,236 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

