Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240,999 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.98% of Euronet Worldwide worth $508,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.78.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EEFT opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.