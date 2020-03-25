EventChain 1-Day Volume Tops $2,940.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 116% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $82,174.64 and $2,940.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.04133779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00066267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00036835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

