Evercore Cuts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$1.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target dropped by Evercore from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.25 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.13.

PD remained flat at $C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,636,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,591. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$4.05.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

