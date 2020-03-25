Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,467 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Evergy worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Evergy by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Evergy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVRG traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,402. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

