Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $71.90. 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

