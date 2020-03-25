EveryCoin (EVY) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $198,874.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02615783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00185186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

