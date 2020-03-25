Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $40,565.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,578 shares of company stock worth $100,760. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.34. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.