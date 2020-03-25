Evolving Systems (EVOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of EVOL stock remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

