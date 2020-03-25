Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.95 ($31.34).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVK shares. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.43 ($0.50) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €18.56 ($21.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,186 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.54. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

