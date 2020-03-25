EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of EXACT Sciences worth $55,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,163,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,483,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

EXAS traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,492. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

