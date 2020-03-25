Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,152 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,079 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,266,000 after buying an additional 562,591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,795,935 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $86,762,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,165,622 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $201,241,000 after buying an additional 108,472 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,991,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,994. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

