Expanse (EXP) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $420,182.35 and $1,337.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Expanse has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

