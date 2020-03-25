Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Lifted by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 4.8% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.69% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $91,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 155,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,270,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,104,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.07. 10,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

