Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 18,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. 56,527,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,199,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

