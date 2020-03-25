Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Cut by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

